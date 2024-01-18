Majority of Senate Democrats vote against bill to limit HOA’s ability to ban guns & ammunition.

Interesting bill that popped up in the South Dakota State Legislature this week. As noted in the Dakota Scout:

Sen. Tim Reed, R-Brookings, supported the bill on the Senate floor Wednesday. Reed said he currently serves as president of his HOA and keeps track of bylaws and covenants. Five people sit on the HOA board out of 92 total members. “Five people could do this,” he said. “That’s why I think this bill is so important.” Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, said the issue pits two values against each other: property rights and gun rights.

Read the entire story here.

Led by Senate Democrat Leader Reynold Nesiba, a majority of the Democrats in the State Senate voted against limiting the power of HOA’s to stop the second amendment at the entrance to South Dakota’s gated communities.

Voting to allow HOA’s to give themselves the ability to grab guns were three of the four Democrats in the State Senate, Senators Nesiba, Liz Larson, and Shawn Bordeaux. Democrat Red Dawn Foster voted with the Republican Majority to prevent any such overreach.