Dusty Johnson Bills Strengthening 2nd Amendment Rights Pass Committee

Johnson Bills Strengthening 2nd Amendment Rights Pass Committee

Washington, D.C. – Today, two Second Amendment bills led by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) passed out of the House Judiciary Committee. The bills allow tribal members, RV-ers, and active-duty military families to exercise their Second Amendment rights to obtain a firearm.

The Tribal Firearm Access Act, led by Johnson and Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK), protects tribal sovereignty and lists tribal governments as eligible entities to issue identification documents for the purposes of transferring a firearm. U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) leads companion legislation in the Senate.

The Traveler’s Gun Rights Act, led by Johnson, allows law-abiding RV-ers, active-duty military, military spouses, and others who rely on a P.O. Box for their primary mailing address to obtain a firearm. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) leads companion legislation in the Senate.

Johnson testified in the House Judiciary Committee in November 2023 to advocate for his bills. View his remarks here.

“The Second Amendment is only as effective as it is obtainable for all citizens to purchase firearms,” said Johnson. “My bills will ensure more law-abiding individuals can practice their Second Amendment rights, without running into unnecessary red tape.”

“The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe expresses its gratitude to Rep. Dusty Johnson and his team for the passage of the Tribal Firearm Access Act out of the House Judiciary Committee. The important legislation fills a gap that many Native Americans face as it pertains to access to firearms and provides credence to Tribes and our tribally issued identification card processes. The Tribe further appreciates the consultation that Rep. Johnson’s office has with it on multiple occasions regarding this legislation,” said President Tony Reider, Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe.



“On behalf of the NRA’s millions of freedom-loving members nationwide, we applaud Rep. Dusty Johnson for championing the right to bear arms through the introduction of the Tribal Firearm Access Act and the Traveler’s Gun Rights Act. These crucial bills expand access for law-abiding Americans to purchase firearms for self-defense and any lawful purpose, upholding the principles of the Second Amendment,” said Randy Kozuch, Executive Director of the NRA-ILA.

“NSSF commends the U.S. House Judiciary Committee for advancing Congressman Dusty Johnson’s bills that improve the ability for all Americans to exercise their Second Amendment rights while ensuring the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) is accurate. Congressman Johnson’s Tribal Firearm Access Act ensures tribal government identification is valid for the purposes of an FBI NICS check when purchasing firearms, and his Traveler’s Gun Rights Act ensures the Second Amendment rights of Americans would not be denied simply because they choose to use a post office box address instead of a physical address. These are no-nonsense bills that preserve fundamental Constitutional rights for all Americans while preserving the necessary safeguards to ensure firearms remain out of the hands of those who should not possess them,” said Lawrence G. Keane, Senior Vice President & General Counsel for NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association.

