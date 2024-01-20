Matt Wagner suspends campaign for D8 House

Word out of the Brookings GOP meeting this morning is that Matt Wagner, who had declared his candidacy for District 8 House for the open seat, has suspended his campaign for the office. This leaves incumbent Tim Reisch, former Lake Co. Sheriff Tim Walburg, and election truther Rick Weible competing for 2 seats in the Republican primary.

Also coming out of the meeting is that apparently former State Rep. Doug Posr announced he is running for a seat on the Brookings County Commission.

More to come.