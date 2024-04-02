McPherson County sends McCrazy election voting petition down the McRoad

Today, the McPherson County Commission mirrored what Lawrence County did, and unanimously sent the election conspiracists packing when presented with a petition that would have required them to violate federal laws designed to protect the rights of the disabled to vote:

The petition also sought to ban ExpressVote machines, which are used by voters who require assistance in filling out their ballots.

Use of those machines is required by federal law as part of the Help Americans Vote Act passed by Congress in 2002. Voters insert their ballot into the machine and use it to mark their selections. The machine then fills in the appropriate bubbles on the ballot. No vote information is saved on the machine.

Howard said commissioners rejected the petition because they can’t legally enforce an ordinance that conflicts with state and federal law.