In light of the complete chaos this weekend over the attempted assassination of former President Trump on the eve of the Republican National Convention, I noted this message from former First Lady Melania Trump to remind everyone that our leaders are people who have families too.
3 thoughts on “Melania Trump Statement on attempted assasination of Donald Trump”
God saved Trump’s life because He knew it would annoy the never-Trumpers.
I hope they can deal with their disappointment and irritation.
I am a never Trumper and I am relieved he is alive. I dont want my political opponents murdered, you weirdo.
for the sake of the nation, I don’t want any of the candidates to die of anything; the conspiracy theorists will go batshit crazy.