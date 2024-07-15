From Facebook:
And from Twitter, Governor Kristi Noem:
These people are evil.
God bless @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/Ow9MQiXDpb
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) July 13, 2024
9 thoughts on “South Dakota politicians speak out on assassination attempt against former President Trump”
Who are “these people?” It’s such a meaningless statement. Ask 50 different South Dakotans who “these people” are and you will likely get 50 different explanations. Say something meaningful for once. Even more, the loon that tried to kill him doesnt seem to be a liberal. So, let’s ask meaningful questions:
1. How in God’s name did a man with a rifle get on a rooftop within 150 yards of Trump?
2. Are the reports where people are claiming they reported the man to law enforcement true?
The Secret Service has a bunch of colossal screwups to explain. Let’s actually identify concrete problems so this crap does not happen again.
“These people”.
For those who wait for facts before opining on social media, “these people” happen to be a disturbed 20-year-old guy with his dad’s gun. That’s about all we know.
The video above was reckless mouthing off by our Governor. Again. In the middle of a crisis, she’s fanning the flames of division.
Our other elected officials acted responsibly, as they always do.
Noem loves throwing gasoline on the fire along with the idiot up in Aberdeen and I see one of his goons that one a primary seat supports it. No surprise he was at Jan 6th.
won*
As more comes to light, this appears to be a sexually repressed white kid looking to make a name for himself. It appears to be less about politics and more about mental illness, gun availability, and the ineptness of law enforcement. Granted, the shirt he is wearing tied to white supremacy doesn’t look very good.
It’s easy enough to figure out the kid that did it was sick. The question that needs to be asked is “did somebody put him up to it?”
The other questions are “why was that rooftop not manned and secured?” and “why is Trump’s security detail shorter than he is? Is Biden’s detail made up of short women?” We saw one agent trying to shield Trump by holding his hand over his head. They can do better that
“These people”??! Well, Governor, do you mean-
1) People with AR styled weapons?
2) White males who are 20?
3) Pennsylvanians who are registered as Republicans?
maybe she means Kimberley Cheatle?
Is this Don Cheadle’s sister?