Mike Rounds 2020 Pre-Primary Report: $84K raised, $139k spent, $1.8M Cash on hand.

There’s an analogy in the US Senate Race Republican race that comes to mind this Memorial day.
My dad, who passed away over a year ago now, had as one of his favorite movies “A Bridge Too Far,” a Richard Attenborough WWII drama about “Operation Market Garden,” which ended up being disastrous for the Allies and as it played out the plan they were trying to execute was too ambitious, and their effort went “a bridge too far.” The phrase “A bridge too far” is now considered slang for an act of over-reaching
That might be one way to represent the comparison of the campaigns in the Republican US Senate Race. Despite the efforts that Scyller Borglum has brought to bear against US Senator Mike Rounds, the resources that Rounds has available potentially represents “a bridge too far” for the Borglum campaign to overcome.
2020 Pre Primary Rounds by Pat Powers on Scribd
Rounds for Senate has posted $83,632.47 in donations, which is down but understandable considering we’re in the time of a pandemic. Against this, the main campaign committee is noting $138,716.99 in expenditures.
In these benchmarks, Rounds’ advantage is in the neighborhood of 90% above his opponent. While Borglum brought in $7.3k, Rounds brought in $84k. When Borglum spent $19k, Rounds spent $139K
And then we get to cash on hand. While Borglum reports $19.3k cash on hand, Rounds holds in reserve $1,834,700.89. That’s 1.05% of what Mike Rounds has available to bring to bear in the final 3 weeks if needed.
There remains a week to go from tomorrow in the campaign. But this is one race that might represent that bridge that was too far to capture.
Borglum has run such a bad campaign I don’t think Rounds should be spending anything. It doesn’t make any sense. He’s a popular two term governor who was nominates to over 50% of the vote in a 5 way primary last time.
Borglum has been incredibly bad as a candidate. So bad that I don’t know anyone who knows who she is.
Ahlers is equally bad. Once upon a time I think he would have been better. I’m surprised the Billie team doesn’t have any coattails in the democratic party to even help Ahlers who does seem like he could be a decent candidate for the dems. One would think Brendan, Tim, Stephanie and Billie could help him raise $250k. Just to keep the base somewhat involved in a presidential year and leaning towards a governors race. Too many of Billies best will have found good jobs in 4 years.
Pathetic dems. Pathetic Skylar.
it’s impossible to challenge an incumbent anytime, and you’re right to point out rounds’ big margins of support. but borglum is like will smith on ‘i robot’ – she’s asking the right questions.
Unfortunately, whoever has been advising Borglum has ruined a once promising political future. She has gone from a rising GOP star to toxic. Rather than running a positive campaign that could position her well for a future run she has gone negative and is blowing up bridges she will wish she had in the future.
Scyller has made many mistakes. Her campaign has been befuddling.
i guess we’ll see.
Its an expectations game…If Borglum doesn’t do well everyone will shrug and move on; if she somehow beats expectations she could have a future again and she has raised her statewide profile; problem is I don’t see anything open for a while unless she challenges a constitutional officer, all the federal jobs look secure until 2026.