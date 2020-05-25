Governor Kristi Noem’s Memorial Day message Posted on May 25, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 4 Comments ↓ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Would love an update on the hydroxychloroquine medical experiment.
data will begin to come out in september. since remdesivir is available too ask for data on that as well.
Should be interesting. Can’t fault her for trying. I wonder if the staff members who left her before session are rethinking their departure now that she is the conservative media darling?
lighting and video work is not as good as normal
good solid message