Minnehaha Co GOP features Haugaard presenting “the factual discussion about the Julie Frye-Mueller case.”

This last Friday, the Minnehaha County GOP had a luncheon, but it doesn’t look like a lot of people signed up to swallow this narrative along with their breadsticks.

Wow. Would not expect a lot of people going to Pizza Ranch because they wanted to hear from Julie Frye-Awful’s attorney on how the Senate mistreated her.

And from the photos, I’m not wrong. But that should not come as a shock. 33 of the 35 members of the Senate didn’t believe Haugaard and Frye Mueller a month ago, either.

According to the post, they proclaimed they had “nearly 40 people there.” And if you subtract the organizational officials and spouses, you might break 30.

30 people out of 55,643 Republicans in the most populous county in South Dakota. Think of that.

Minnehaha County Republicans struggled to fill a half-room at Pizza Ranch in their first at bat with the new leadership group, as they tried to push an already rejected narrative by the attorney for a disgraced legislator.

Not exactly a party building exercise.