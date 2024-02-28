Mitch McConnell set to step down; Thune may ascend to top Republican in US Senate

Hot off the press from the hill:

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) is stepping down from his leadership post in November, ending his history-setting tenure as longest serving Senate party leader. McConnell, who turned 82 this month, is announcing the decision in a speech on the Senate floor.

Read the story here.

And from Reuters, there is every indication that the current #2 in the US Senate, South Dakota’s Senator John Thune will be running for the top spot.

Senators John Thune the No. 2 Senate Republican, and John Cornyn were expected to vie for the top party job. It was unclear what other senators might jump into the race.

Read that here.

Good for Senator Thune! Looking forward to his steady and well-seasoned service for South Dakota helping the entire Senate.