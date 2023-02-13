Austin Goss is reporting more new employees rolling into the Secretary of State’s office after the last group ..departed. In addition to Adam Miller whom I had mentioned a while back, the SOS has filled another vacated position:
Johnson confirmed the addition of Reggie Rhoden and Adam Miller to the office. Rhoden will be the Elections Coordinator and Pistol Permit Administrator for the office….
And….
Rhoden previously worked for the state at the Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR). According to his LinkedIn, he most recently served as a Regional Consultant for Northpoint Data Security.
4 thoughts on “More employees coming through the door at Secretary of State”
Reggie will do a fantastic job! Great hire!!
What a great addition to the office. Reggie is smart, hardworking, honest and friendly. Reggie will do a fantastic job.
Any relation to Lt Gov
That young fellow does not carry the Rhoden Gut Punch ability, which is what Ms. Monae really needs. She needs a goon that swings some weight to offset her staff’s weak intellectualism and lack of experiencability.