More info on David Barranco’s entrance into 2022 Sioux Falls City Council race

The Argus Leader has a story this morning on David Barranco’s entrance into the Sioux Falls City Council race for Rick Kiley’s seat being vacated in 2022:



David Barranco filed a statement of organization Monday, stating he would be running to represent the southeast district, a seat currently occupied by Councilor Rick Kiley, who is term-limited.

The paperwork was filed shortly after an active campaign website with pages on his personal life, vision for Sioux Falls, donations and campaigning went live.

