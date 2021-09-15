The Argus Leader has a story this morning on David Barranco’s entrance into the Sioux Falls City Council race for Rick Kiley’s seat being vacated in 2022:
David Barranco filed a statement of organization Monday, stating he would be running to represent the southeast district, a seat currently occupied by Councilor Rick Kiley, who is term-limited.
The paperwork was filed shortly after an active campaign website with pages on his personal life, vision for Sioux Falls, donations and campaigning went live.
Go read the entire story here.
And make sure you check out Dave’s website at https://www.barranco.solutions/
2 thoughts on “More info on David Barranco’s entrance into 2022 Sioux Falls City Council race”
I love the picture on the Get Involved page. The yard signs are the size of billboards. LOL
That’s awesome news to read! David would be an excellent addition to the Sioux Falls Council. I have met few people who genuinely take time to consider issues deeply, not just at face value or the canned “talking points”, but David is one of them. He will represent the people well!