From State Senator Jessica Castleberry’s website, the Senator explains her vote yesterday to reinstate Mueller to a voting status…. but with a caveat
Castleberry notes that she would support Julie Frye Mueller to vote during the investigation of her conduct, BUT, she would have to do it remotely and be out of the building until the investigation is complete.
What are your thoughts on that solution?
7 thoughts on “More Julie Frye Mueller Scandal: Senator Jessica Castleberry explains her vote yesterday to reinstate Mueller…. but with a caveat”
Wow. Assuming innocence until proven guilty? Very logical proposal.
Yes – I started out as a criminal defense lawyer. You are right! In fact, that Principle is sacred to criminal defense lawyers.
There is nothing illegal or inappropriate in the conversation she had.
Even if she had said something vulgar or contextually inappropriate, language police are un-American.
How did we so lose our way?
I expect that Miss Manners would not approve of Mueller’s words.
However, when people have been rude to me or used vulgar language or tried to tell me what to do or lectured me or tried to pressure me into doing what THEY think I ought to do – I don’t collapse and whimper and whine and go public about my pain. Because I am a womanly Woman with a spine! I dismiss it and move on.
Americans of today love to preen their moral outrage about other people’s failings, mistakes, poor choice of words, etc. This is “virtue signaling”: I am so good – so & so is very very bad. I am so pure I just can’t bear badness in others.
We all sometimes say things we shouldn’t. Our Brain isn’t watching our Mouth. So what? One apologizes and moves on.
I see no evidence that JFM was rude or vulgar.
Her intentions were obviously wholesome.
More at 5.
The senate has jumped the shark .. led by the nose by a single member of the bureaucracy who “Blasey Forded” another WOMAN!
EPIC!
😀
More at 5p.
I guess I expected the take down of America to be .. more sensational and violent.
Castleberry’s time to lead is coming. If she was protem or leader this would have been handled much better.