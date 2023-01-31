Press Release: Union County Republican Party Elects County Leadership

Press Release – 1/31/2023

Union County Republican Party Elects County Leadership

ELK POINT, SD: Members of the Union County Republican Party gathered last week to elect their Executive Board in Elk Point. Officers elected were Dan Lederman of Dakota Dunes for County Chair, Mary Shuey of Wynstone for County Vice Chair, Mike Dailey of Jefferson for County GOP Treasurer, Jerry Miller of Burbank for County GOP Secretary and Dirk and Bonnie Lohry of McCook Lake for State Committeeman and State Committeewoman.

Also discussed at the meeting was a recap of the 2022 Election which continued Republican dominance in South Dakota politics. The GOP elected all statewide candidates for the seventh straight election cycle and returned a ninety percent supermajority to the legislature. Union County has Republicans in every office except for Auditor. Legislative seats for the newly formed District 17 which includes the southern half of Union County and Clay County, elected Republicans Bill Shorma of Dakota Dunes and Chris Kassin of Vermillion as State House Representatives and Sydney Davis of Burbank as State Senator.

If anyone is interested in learning more about the Union County Republican Party please contact Dan Lederman at [email protected].