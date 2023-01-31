I am prime sponsoring SJR 505 and if passed, this will be on the ballot in 2024. It will update our SD Constitution and edit all references of the Governor and Supreme Court Chief Justice, changing the wording from “He” to “The Governor” and “The Chief Justice”. My reason why…👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/uV1bySaKSa
2 thoughts on “From Twitter – Senator Erin Tobin on updating State Constitution to reflect the 19th Amendment.”
May want to review your caption.
No kidding. I was thinking about posting to twitter. And it just garbled in my head…