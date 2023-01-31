Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former State Representative and State Court Judge John Jones

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Monday, February 6th, 2023, in honor of former state Representative and state court Judge John Jones. He served in the South Dakota State Legislature from 1956-1960.

Funeral services for former Rep. Jones will take place at 9:30 am on February 6th, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 909 W 33rd St, Sioux Falls, SD.

###