Former State Senator Jordan Youngberg seems to be increasing speculation on whether he’s going to be getting into the D25 State Senate race against incumbent Tom Pischke with his latest Facebook post:
Given Senator Pischke’s most notable activity of the last legislative session was either getting kicked out of the Republican caucus, or his unsuccessful, and somewhat crackpot demand for his fellow senators be arrested, Youngberg is likely going to have a lot of support if he decides to pull the trigger in this race.
17 thoughts on “More speculation on Jordan Youngberg entering District 25 State Senate race”
Youngberg has always been subtle.
Was Pischke joined at the hip with JFM? Maybe not, just seatmates. If I were her seatmate I would take the easiest was and side with her, without putting up with the continuous guff daily while in session.
On the other hand he did vote against a bill that wouldnkeep convicted rapists out of classrooms so….yeah he’s a few cans short of a six pack.
Pischke has one of the most liberal voting records in the legislature on criminal justice issues and that doesn’t play well in his district. He got an F rating from Protecting South Dakota Kids and will be beaten by double digits if Youngberg enters the race.
The whole worrying about rapist’s rights didn’t do Tom any good.
http://dakotawarcollege.com/senate-bill-to-take-convicted-sex-offenders-out-of-classrooms-headed-to-governor-pischke-randolph-only-votes-in-favor-of-rapists-in-the-classroom/
Pischke’s only reason for being in politics is to craft legislation to help Mad Dads escape their child support obligations. Whether it is an attempt to change the federal tax laws about who claims the kids as dependents, or disqualifying income from a second job in the calculation of support, I think he and his friends dedicate most of their time, time that they could be spending with their kids, trying to come up with new angles to get out of supporting them.
They just want the taxpayers to support their kids..
Pischke needs Dennert back. The train is coming off the tracks.
Let’s not lose perspective of the big picture. With over half of the Senate not returning due to term limits, the Pischke-Roundsberg race will be one of many primaries encouraged by the Schoenbeck-Crabtree axis to ensure Crabtree continues to have the votes next session to remain in leadership.
Roundsberg? Was that intentional and if so why?
A guy like Crabtree should really stay out of primaries. He could easily be liked by all.
I’d say Jordan is running. He’s a good guy. Should be an exciting race,
If it’s Youngsberg vs. Pischke, I think Youngsberg will be favored, as he’ll pull many of the conservatives and most of the moderates within the primary base. If the field includes three or more, like it did last time, Pischke could pull it off again.
Are there that many deadbeat dads in the district that will support Pischke?
The deadbeat dad caucuses are strong in Mr. Pischke’s district.
Is it true that Hansen is backing Pischke?
I’m with them on many issues but when they become Ravnsborg, Frye Muehler, Natvig supporters they lose me.
Yes