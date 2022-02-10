Neal Pinnow, Mayor of Lemmon announces for District 28B House

PINNOW FOR HOUSE

“Experienced Leadership for Northwest South Dakota”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 9, 2022

LEMMON, SD–Neal Pinnow of Lemmon, announces today that he will seek the Republican nomination for the South Dakota House of Representatives, representing District 28B. District 28B encompasses all of Butte and Harding Counties and the northern one-third of Perkins County.

Neal was raised on a farm and ranch near Baker, Montana, received a Bachelor’s Degree from Dickinson State University and moved to the Lemmon area in 1994. Since that time, Neal has raised a family, taught high school business courses, owns a small business and is very involved in community affairs including 20 years on the city council and as Mayor of the City of Lemmon. Prior to his service in city government, Neal served on the economic development and chamber of commerce boards. During Mayor Pinnow’s tenure, Lemmon has become a leader in rural economic development and has witnessed business expansion in a time where many small towns struggle. His service to the community includes membership on the Lemmon Fire Department where he serves as the Training Officer and 2nd Assistant Chief.

Neal Pinnow is a small business owner and is the manager and owner of Hausauer Seamless Products, LLC. This business serves the vast trade area around Lemmon and like all businesses in District 28B, is deeply dependent on production agriculture. As a small business owner, Neal is very aware that excess government regulation and taxes can have detrimental consequences to all business owners, wage earners, farmers and ranchers. Neal’s business currently employs 11 individuals.

“I enjoy serving the public and have the right experience to effectively represent Northwest South Dakota in Pierre. Whenever the City of Lemmon faced a problem in the past decade, we took that problem head on. When a major farm-to-market street in town needed repair, I lead the project and cut red tape that involved two states, two counties and the city. By working together, we got the job done and I will take that same experience and ambition to Pierre to fight for agriculture, small businesses and conservative values,” states Pinnow.

Neal lives in Lemmon with his wife Lisa, has three grown children and enjoys spending time with his grandchildren.