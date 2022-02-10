Thune to Newsmax: Administration Hears Unions Over Parents on Mandates

Senator John Thune is in the news today with sharp criticism for the Biden administration over their blind obedience to teachers’ unions when it comes to children to wearing face masks in school:

“Even the World Health Organization says for kids under five this masking does not make a difference in their safety or in their overall interests,” the South Dakota Republican and sponsor of the Preventing Mandates on Toddler Act told Newsmax’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight” Wednesday.

and..

“I think what’s happening is they’re looking at poll numbers,” Thune said of moves to ease the mandates in several states. “I mean, they are realizing they are losing ground with moderate voters in this country with moms who are just tired of having to let their you know, require their little kids to mask up even when they go to places like Head Start.”

The requirements aren’t a recommendation, but “a mandate for these kids in these Head Start schools, there are 1600 of these schools around the country.” said Thune.