New acquisition for my collection – “Stand Pat for Permanent Capitol – 1904 – Pierre, So. Dak.” Medallion

Still pretty excited, and will not be happy until I get it in the mail (supposedly next week). Late Saturday night, I won the bid on a “Pierre for Capitol” item I did not have for my collection.

Pierre for Permanent Capitol 1904 on one side, with an image of Teddy Roosevelt on the other.

I was extremely pleased, as I ended up much cheaper than my last Teddy Roosevelt/Pierre for Capitol medal. (TR collectors must have been asleep at the switch Saturday night). Given Teddy’s popularity at the time, they adopted his likeness – and one of his slogans “Stand Pat” as part of the campaign for Capitol.

The new medallion is interesting, in that it looks as if a manufacturer just pieced 2 sides together from 2 other medallions:

A little different from the other 3 Pierre for Capitol medallions I have like this, as none have a relief of the Capitol on one side with a relief of TR on the back. It has the “Stand Pat for Permanent Capitol” of the medal from the center (adding 1904), and the Theo. Roosevelt of the medal on the right.

BTW, if you ever run across “South Dakota Capitol fight” items, they’re a permanent want item for me. Those and South Dakota campaign textiles, such as ribbons, always get my attention.

(You can always drop me a note here if you want to make me a hot deal.)