

Governor Noem Launches “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Noem announced the “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition to defend fairness in women’s sports.

“Today, we’re announcing a coalition of athletes, leaders, and anyone who cares about defending fairness in women’s sports,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Once we have enough states on board – a coalition large enough where the NCAA could not possibly punish us all – then we will be able to guarantee fairness at the collegiate level.”

Governor Noem was joined by former NFL players Herschel Walker and Jack Brewer, by rodeo cowboys, and by several women athletes to announce the launch of the Coalition.

Those interested in joining the Coalition are encouraged to sign a pledge stating:

Only girls should play girls’ sports. Title IX was passed to protect fairness for women; The federal government should enforce Title IX in a way that protects fairness for women’s sports, rather than misusing it in a way that undermines fairness; The NCAA and other athletic sanctioning bodies should not take any adverse action against any state or school that acts to protect fairness for women.

To sign the pledge and to find more information on the Coalition, visit DefendTitleIXnow.com.

