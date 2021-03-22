Governor Noem Launches “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Noem announced the “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition to defend fairness in women’s sports.
“Today, we’re announcing a coalition of athletes, leaders, and anyone who cares about defending fairness in women’s sports,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Once we have enough states on board – a coalition large enough where the NCAA could not possibly punish us all – then we will be able to guarantee fairness at the collegiate level.”
Governor Noem was joined by former NFL players Herschel Walker and Jack Brewer, by rodeo cowboys, and by several women athletes to announce the launch of the Coalition.
Those interested in joining the Coalition are encouraged to sign a pledge stating:
- Only girls should play girls’ sports. Title IX was passed to protect fairness for women;
- The federal government should enforce Title IX in a way that protects fairness for women’s sports, rather than misusing it in a way that undermines fairness;
- The NCAA and other athletic sanctioning bodies should not take any adverse action against any state or school that acts to protect fairness for women.
To sign the pledge and to find more information on the Coalition, visit DefendTitleIXnow.com.
5 thoughts on “Governor Noem Launches “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition”
So, what the Governor is doing is trying to discriminate against transexuals. Title IX is supposed to be about fairness in funding of sports. I think she stepped into the anti-trans realm, with help from people like Corey L to impress her base and the Trumpians, and is now trying to save face by confusing the issue as much as possible. Clearly her office was asleep at the switch when this bill went through the process, otherwise they would have gotten it amended the right way as opposed to this lame attempt to use style-and-form.
First, you cannot discriminate against transsexuals. There is no such thing. You are either a guy or a girl. If you do not know for sure, look between your legs. If you see a dangly down thing, you are a guy. Even if you have had a dickectomy to make yourself a girl or an addadicktome to make yourself a guy, if you have a DNA test, you will still show you are what you were born as. As for fairness, since when is it fair to ask a girl to compete against a guy in athletics? It has been shown scientifically that even boys who have gone through puberty but have taken puberty blockers, they still have the advantage of male hormones. Now, if you would like to force the schools to have coed sports, that is a different story.
Dragging everyone through the mud and risking economic damage… and for what? A non-existent problem.
Causing division for political gain. I can only imagine what this will do to worsen the treatment of the trans community. Disgraceful.
Maybe this is her way out. She can resign and become the CEO of this organization and continue to rake in big dollars for a PAC plus a big salary and benefits while not have to bother with the responsibilities of an elected office
What a joke….we don’t need laws anymore…just pledge to not do whatever I say….so said the Queen.