New Developments in Shad Olson domestic assault case; Court appointed attorney & judge both withdraw, $5000 cash bond posted.

A few new developments in the Shad Olson domestic assault case have popped up since Wednesday, when I noted Olson’s not guilty plea was entered into the record by the court.

First, Shad Olson is no longer listed as an inmate via the Meade County jail website, which had him still noted him incarcerated as late as this past Wednesday.

Second, court records retrieved on-line note that the judge in Olson’s case has recused himself from proceedings yesterday, February 22nd. AND Olson’s attorney has filed a motion to withdraw as counsel.

The same day, it appears that a $5000 cash bond was paid to retrieve Shad Olson from the county jail where he has been in residence for the past two weeks.

Stay tuned. More to come.