South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has a new campaign commercial out, declaring that the best for South Dakota is yet to come, and “This is our moment:”
18 thoughts on “New Kristi Noem for Governor Commercial – “This is our Moment.””
Economy leads the nation?
Protect Children from who? Teachers? They are leaving in droves. Look at Rapid City Public School System.
Freedom for who?
Radical left in South Dakota? Where? A table for 4 at Perkins?
anonymous at 6:17 pm
I’ll settle for someone who knows the objective form of “who” is “whom.”
How about protecting children from abortionists?
The most dangerous place for a child is in the womb, not the school.
It’s been interesting to see the same people screaming about guns are also howling because abortion is about to become illegal in the 13 or so states which have trigger laws.
Either you are okay with killing children or you are not. You can’t have this both ways. Killing children has been legal here since 1973. Children are not humans. (Personally I think we should push for a 3/5ths compromise: if somebody kills five children in a school shooting he can only be charged with 3 counts of homicide. That might wake up a few people.)
Regardless of who wins (not necessarily who we elect, see 2020), we have to deal with them and the people that put them into office.
Nobody is coming to save us.
We must save ourselves.
{ We must save ourselves. }d
You can always more to Minnesota or California.
The best is yet to come… yeah her impeachment
it’s a good ad
Stay away, Corey.
Just yesterday, I mentioned to a friend that I bet Kristi is consulting with Corey Lewandowski again. Just a hunch. Her campaign has continued to look like his handiwork.
And today, I see that there is an article (from yesterday) in the Daily Beast along those lines. I don’t know if it’s accurate… but someone needs to clarify this.
If she really is hanging out with him again, that shows extremely poor judgement on multiple levels. That guy is a hot mess and she shouldn’t get near him.
Best case, he causes more turbulence and resignations in Pierre. Worst case, he touches women appropriately and brags about killing people again.
Beyond pale that Governor Noem would use South Dakota security detail and resources to bally-hoo the NRA in Texas. 21 families in devastating grief and she will boast about :our “God-given” 2nd amendment rights that apparently trump the lives of our precious children.
Gov Abbott… categorizing a military style assault rifle that is designed to kill and lethally maim scores of humans in mere seconds as a “long gun” is like comparing a 450 HP sports car that will accelerate and corner at white-knuckle 176 MPH speeds
to a “small car”.
Oh no we don’t want to spoil the gun industry ‘s reign of death by instituting common sense background checks, mandatory gun safety certification. and banning 18-21 year old’s from possessing military assault weapons.
DakotaNewsNow has a story on the Noem/Lewandowski matter this morning too. They quote a Politico article that claims the two have been spotted together at several events recently.
“Neither Noem’s campaign nor office responded to a request for comment on the matter.” writes DakotaNewsNow
Really. She can’t be this stupid.
Guess she figures the juice is worth the squeeze.
She’s set a new record for fundraising. As the Bud Lite NFL ad said “it’s only weird if it doesn’t work.”
ds, There was a time when every home had firearms, boys had fathers, and were taught how to use them. Nobody was becoming socially isolated, playing video games like Call of Duty, becoming detached from reality.
We didn’t have “gun-free zones” either.
Banks and jewelry stores have better security than public schools, which have multiple points of entry left unguarded. Whereas secure buildings have a desk facing a single point of entry manned by a concierge or a security guard, when you enter a public school, even through the front door, it’s usually a long walk down a hallway before you get to the administrative offices. The doors are unlocked and unmonitored. Nobody has to buzz you in.
The public schools have been made the softest of targets. That’s what needs to change.
All of those speeding tickets. The nepotism. The staff turnover. Now, this thing with Lewandowski… again.
To me, Noem is starting to look like she has no self-control.
No one can tell her no, you shouldn’t do this. That’s apparent. Great when it works. But a problem when your judgment when questionable and can not be questioned.
Judgment is questionable…damnit