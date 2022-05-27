Thune competitor Whalen raises $22k in homestretch for US Senate race.

2022 Pre-Primary Bruce Whalen FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Not that this should come as a shock, but Bruce Whalen’s last FEC report before he loses the race is a bit anemic.

$22,457 raised. $17,128 spent. $31,627 cash on hand.

I suspect John Thune raised more in bank interest in that period than Bruce was able to muster. This is what the “Primary John Thune” group was able to scrape together for all their bluster? Even PJT group founder and this election’s conservative money baron Karla Lems only gave him $250, which shows you how much confidence they had (or didn’t have) in him.