No results until 9:45 PM for East River residents.

From Facebook:

And from State Law:

SDCL 12-20-17. Returns not disclosed until all polls in state closed. No public disclosure of the returns of state and federal elections in any primary or general election is permitted until each precinct polling place in the state is closed. This provision applies to each precinct polling place within the state.

What does that mean?

It means we’re not going to see any results until about the 10pm news.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...