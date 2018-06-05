No results until 9:45 PM for East River residents.

From Facebook:
And from State Law:
SDCL 12-20-17. Returns not disclosed until all polls in state closed. No public disclosure of the returns of state and federal elections in any primary or general election is permitted until each precinct polling place in the state is closed. This provision applies to each precinct polling place within the state.
It means we’re not going to see any results until about the 10pm news.
This is the worst election debacle in South Dakota history. Shantel Krebs entire reputation has been tarnished by this one day. You had one job.
Does Barnett bring Lorenzen back or does Ravnsborg take him?
Instead of a trickle after the polls close, we should probably see 2/3 of the precincts reporting at the 9:45 mark. If Noem doesn’t have a double-digit lead, she’s likely to face defeat.
She only needs to be up about 3.5%. There aren’t many votes out there Is no way he pulls more than 65%.
I agree. We will get an avalanche of results. Takes some of the fun away. I was thinking it was going to be easy to assess the final outcome by 9:00 and be home before 10 p.m.:
Noem blowing away in Sioux Falls area: Noem wins
Noem barely ahead in Sioux Falls area: Down to the wire
Noem losing in Sioux Falls: Marty wins.
Turn-out totals as well as who turns out remains very interesting. If Dusty has made 13,000 GOTV calls, he might be the only one doing so. That is a lot of calls. Who does his voters go for? If Krebs voters stay home, who does that hurt between Noem and Jackley? Remember Krebs biggest base is Sioux Falls.
Until 10 p.m., this fiasco and potential ramifications is all there is to talk about.
Krebs is more aligned with Jacklet…so if her voters don’t turn out for her hurts him more
Argus: Polls report low turnout
Poll workers were grim as the early voters arrived to cast their ballots in South Dakota’s June 5 election.
Even at Ronning Branch Library, where turnout has been in the hundreds by 9 a.m. in the city’s recent mayoral elections, the mood was dour.
Looking at the 50 ballots cast by 8:05 a.m., one poll worker compared it to a school board election — not a glowing review, given that those elections struggle to break into the double-digits when looking at the percentage of people voting.
The real question at this point is will Tapio beat Krebs? He will definitely get a bump from her missteps today.
how much of a bump is debatable.
Does the voting equipment not get tested before an election? If not, maybe it should be?
Does every precinct in the state use ballot boxes and then transport ballots to a counting location? If any precinct does, maybe it’s time to consider stepping into the 21st century and having the paper ballots go into the counting machine right away at the polling location instead of transporting ballots.
The election results will pour in from Sioux Falls with no Noem with a big lead ahead of Jackley.
Pennington County is telling precinct workers to mark all ballots cast after 7:00 PM as Provisional Ballots. Is this appropriate?
Pat, any thoughts?
There is a question as to whether the law is being correctly interpreted, by the Secretary of State and Auditors, as it could also be read to mean that, if the problem is fixed during the day prior to the polls closing, especially much earlier as the case here, then the polls close at the regular time (7 am).
What does “extend the polling hours…until the emergency situation has been resolved” mean? Was this “resolved” early in the day in the case?
I don’t know the answer here. So maybe you treat the post-7 pm ballots differently. But, of course, someone might have otherwise voted earlier and only decided to vote later after getting the instructions from the Secretary of State and Auditor. Let’s hope none of the race are so close to raise any such issues.
SDCL 12-2-4. Notwithstanding § 12-2-3, the county auditor may, upon request of the superintendent of an election precinct, if an emergency exists by reason of mechanical failure of a voting machine or an unanticipated shortage of ballots or like unforeseen event warrants it, extend the polling hours for that precinct until the emergency situation has been resolved. If the emergency situation is not resolved within two hours, except for a primary or general election, the polling place shall remain closed for one week and reopen at the time of the closure of the polling place.
Troy,
Does low turnout in SF help or hurt Noem?
Is turnout high or low?
Wayayting is the hardest part.
The wild card in this primary is the arena referendum in Rapid City, especially with the high level of early voting. That is why Jackley probably just needs a close margin East River.
Must only be statewide candidates huh? I see Watertown keeps pushing out results of legislative races.
Black voters in the South are put through this disenfranchisement continually. How’s it feel? “White Voters Matter … too!” lol
The last public poll that was a dead-heat had Noem winning Sioux Falls so low SF turnout hurts Noem, all things being even. Also you have to remember Rapid is having a record turnout as they are voting on their event center which helps Noem.
If the undecided breaks one way or another, the above doesn’t matter. But if it broke even, the above could be the difference.
BTW, my wife voted at end of day and was told turnout was way down. However, she didn’t ask if that was just incorporating Dems not voting as they had no races.
All speculation will end in an hour.