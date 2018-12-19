Noem Announces District 31 Legislative Appointment

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor-elect Kristi Noem today announced that she will appoint Dayle Hammock of Spearfish to represent District 31 in the South Dakota House of Representatives. The vacancy was created after the passing of Rep. Chuck Turbiville, who was reelected posthumously on November 6. Hammock will serve during the 2019 and 2020 legislative sessions.

“I’m thankful for the input from folks in Lawrence County as we have worked toward this decision,” said Governor-elect Noem. “Dayle’s history of community involvement and service-oriented leadership will position him well to succeed in the State Legislature. I am confident he will serve as an effective representative for his district.”

Hammock has served in law enforcement for more than 40 years and has given his time and talent to other public service roles including the Meade County Commission, Meade County Planning Commission, and the Ellsworth Task Force.

Hammock will be officially appointed to the legislature on January 7.

###

