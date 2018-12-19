Noem Announces District 31 Legislative Appointment
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor-elect Kristi Noem today announced that she will appoint Dayle Hammock of Spearfish to represent District 31 in the South Dakota House of Representatives. The vacancy was created after the passing of Rep. Chuck Turbiville, who was reelected posthumously on November 6. Hammock will serve during the 2019 and 2020 legislative sessions.
“I’m thankful for the input from folks in Lawrence County as we have worked toward this decision,” said Governor-elect Noem. “Dayle’s history of community involvement and service-oriented leadership will position him well to succeed in the State Legislature. I am confident he will serve as an effective representative for his district.”
Hammock has served in law enforcement for more than 40 years and has given his time and talent to other public service roles including the Meade County Commission, Meade County Planning Commission, and the Ellsworth Task Force.
Hammock will be officially appointed to the legislature on January 7.
I hope this is okay with Anne Beal.
Wow….I can’t believe this. She had veteran legislators like Tom Nelson and Fred Romkema to choose from and Lawrence County gets this? We voted for Seasoned legislator in Chuck Turbiville (rest his soul) to represent us…Wouldn’t she be smart enough to think that we would want another veteran person to assume the position?
What a bonehead move. She has already started making her argument for being a one term Governor. This is a slap in the face to Lawrence County Republicans.
Wow, can’t believe that Upset Lead Citizen can be so harsh with the Governor Elect’s quality pick for the District 31 Legislative Appointment. Is this the attitude of the Deadwood gaming establishment?
Great pick! Dayle Hammock is a man of character, has years of experience in law enforcement, and is a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment.
Great ! Is this the same guy that the group of citizens from the county chose a few weeks ago ?
Yes
Law and Order is needed along with busting some heads. Shape up or ship out to Colorado.
Lawrence County is HAPPY! Thanks Kristi!