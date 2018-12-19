Thune: Protecting Our Border is Protecting Our Nation
“A porous border leaves us susceptible to illegal entry by gang members, human traffickers, drug dealers, and weapons traffickers.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the importance of border security and expressed his frustration with Senate and House Democrats for their opposition to funding a border wall, considering Sen. Schumer and former Sens. Biden, Clinton, and Obama all voted to authorize a border fence in 2006.
Thune talks out of both sides of his mouth when it comes to border security.
Yesterday on Fox he said he’s not a fan of relocating money to pay for a wall.
https://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/12/18/incoming-gop-senate-whip-thune-not-a-big-fan-of-reallocating-money-to-wall/
What happened to Mexico paying for the wall Senator Thune?
Thune reminds me a lot of Daschle these days.
Are you serious? On his worst day Senator Thune is nothing like Tommy Dashhole. The country and state are better off for Tommy and Timmy being gone.
Thune is certainly a different man than Daschle, but he’s suffered from similar faults. Like Daschle, Thune has become a creature of Washington. Unlike Daschle, Thune does a better job of kissing hands and shaking babies when he’s back home.
I get up almost every day and ask myself why can’t we have really inexperienced Senators, Senators who have never held office before, so they can get circles run around them by the experienced Democrats like Diane Feinstein, Chuck Schumer, et. al. Its also horrible Thune and Rounds have old sages around them like Orrin Hatch (thank you for your service, Godspeed), Richard Shelby, and Chuck Grassley. They just know too much about Washington, D.C.
I ask myself why we can’t have senators who are more interested in serving their state and their republic than they are in advancing their own careers and kissing up to the right corporate lobbyist.
I ask myself why we can’t have a senator who loves the constitution and personal liberty and who seeks to serve and to promote those ideals.
I ask myself why we can’t have a citizen legislator instead of a career politician.
You got two and I’ll sign my name to it.
No, Thune is the very definition of career politician. The man’s never held a job outside of politics.
I am looking for a Senator that will actually stand up to Senators such as Feinstein and Schumer. All of the experience in the world does not do any good if the people with the experience refuse to fight. We have Senators such as Schumer getting away with all kinds of rhetoric about the evils of Donald Trump and his desire for a wall. Yet,I have heard noting from Thune that counters weasels such as Schumer. At least Grassley got down and dirty during the Kavanaugh hearings. I heard nothing from Thune or Rounds except yay when it came time to vote.
They have had 2 years to build the wall. I believe Trump will be a one termer. He didn’t get it done as promised.
Fentanyl mostly comes from China, not Mexico. Weapons are going from the U.S to Mexico, not the other way around.
There is obviously a demand in America for drugs and sex or there would be no supply. Free market, right? Why do we have this demand? Figuring that out is the only way to solve thess problems. Are we going to building a wall on both coasts and Canada too?
What happened to building a wall around South Dakota?
I bet Trump backs down on the wall. Why won’t they take it to a vote? Because there are many Republicans that don’t support the wall. They have the House and Senate, what’s taking so long? Not going to happen. Koch brothers and Soros win again.
Dugger,
1). Yelling is just noise. Thune is winning and leading the most aggressive deregulation ever in Commerce and Rounds is in the middle of the immigration and border security fight. Being a good Senator has nothing to do with being loud. It’s about doing the hard work every day. I prefer workhorses and Thune and Rounds both are Clydesdales.
2). In case you haven’t noticed, Schumer hasn’t had a victory in years, especially since Trump won. Just look at judges. Perception isn’t reality.
3). We had two major losses in the last two years. Both on Obamacare. One is McCain’s betrayal. The other is the liberal enabling (un)Freedom Caucus. Trump, Thune et. al. fought pretty hard to try to turn those traitors. Can’t win them all.
2).
1) Sometimes a workhorse has to be heard and seen. I don’t see a wall coming and that is Trump’s centerpiece of his campaign.
2) If Trump signs this next CR, then Schumer will have a win again. And Schumer is winning in the PR side of the scorecard. I don’t know for sure, but I am willing to bet both Thune and Rounds voted for it. I am hoping Trump will veto the thing and tell both houses to stay in town until they get it passed.
3) That Freedom Caucus at least is supporting most of Trump’s agenda. It would be nice to see some more in the Senate do the same. There is more to legislating than voting and making speeches. Part of being a Senator is being able to convince others to see things your way. I would like to see some Republicans get into the dirt and duke it out. At least Grassley did (and I have had a lot of issues with Grassley’s actions in the past). The Freedom Caucus opposed a bill in their view that went from Obamacare to Obamacare Lite. It did not do what they campaigned on. BTW, it appears Obamacare is dying off as it has been declared unconstitutional.