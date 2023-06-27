From the Argus Leader, Governor Kristi Noem is not looking at running for President and has her eyes set on South Dakota:
In a call with KWAT, a Watertown-based radio station on Monday morning, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem hopped on the airwaves and said she’s focusing on the state, rather than considering a presidential bid at the moment.
and..
“President Trump is in the race and right now, I don’t see a path for victory with anybody else with him in the race and the situation as it sits today, but I think people should saddle up,” Noem said.
12 thoughts on “Noem not focused on presidential race at moment, devoting attention to South Dakota”
Just must be a coincidence that she just unveiled an ad campaign heavily rotated on early presidential primary states, huh?
She’s saddled up with no place to ride.
Her only play is for VP or lower for a sinking ship of a ticket.
What’s the change? Coffers full or did she see the writing on the wall?
Read the writing on the wall? That would require a literate staffer in her inner circle, which is just not believable.
The lady protests too much.
Hey Anonymous 8:13 pm for purposes of brevity I’ll just refer to you as Coward813. The lady, Governor Kristi Noem, protests and takes action whenever the issue is not in the best interests of South Dakotans. Since the first day of the Biden regime, that has been standard fare from DC. She fights for us on levels you likely can’t even comprehend. So man-up or woman-up as the case may be and let’s have a discussion on some real issues, not just your generalized angst.
Alright Ed, I’ll bite. What has Noem done to help the majority of middle class individuals?
The Governor has been positioning herself for VP for the past two years. Her comments going after DeSantis in her State of the State were very calculated. The pool of candidates Trump has is probably fewer than he had in ’16 and Noem could be leading the pack.
That being said, it makes for even more interesting relationships with her neighboring Governors. She endorsed the GOP primary opponent of the Governor of Nebraska, her comments here were not positive for Burgum, and I think it’s no secret there is no love lost with Governor Reynolds in Iowa.
Leading the pack? That is hilarious. There are two women who are far superior. One is literally living at marlago just waiting for the nod. Noem will be lucky if she can get a cabinet position at this point.
It’s true.
When one digs into South Dakota’s deep state – a state with a very small population – one realizes there is a lot work to do in SD, yet.
Figure it out here, and you can figure it out anywhere.
President Trump has a long row to hoe.
Let him.
And help with the harvest.