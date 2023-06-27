Gov. Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” Receives Over 1,300 Inquiries

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” national workforce recruitment campaign is already shattering expectations. In five days since the campaign’s launch, over 1,300 people have submitted applications to find career opportunities in South Dakota.

“The state that has the workers will be the state that wins,” said Governor Noem. “It is my responsibility as Governor to make sure that South Dakota will continue to grow and thrive for our kids and grandkids. The results of this workforce recruitment campaign after just five days shows that folks all over America see that what we’re doing here in South Dakota is working – and they want to be a part of it.”

The top three states for inquiries are California, Texas, and Florida. We have received applications from within South Dakota as well. The Freedom Works Here campaign is helping lifelong South Dakotans and new residents alike. A map showing where applicants are from can be found here.

“We’ve never had a recruitment marketing effort that has captured this many people in this way for the entirety of the marketing campaign – let alone in less than seven days,” said Marcia Hultman, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR).

Businesses like Terex have reaped the benefits of our booming economy, but they still lack the workers that are critical to their continued success. The over 1,300 people who have already shown interest in coming to work here in South Dakota will be their solutions.

“Since the 1970s, thousands of families have built a solid future with Terex Utilities and our direct suppliers in Eastern South Dakota by manufacturing equipment that enables the utility industry to supply safe, reliable electricity to our country. In the past five years, Terex has invested significantly to more than double the size of our manufacturing capacity in Watertown. South Dakota has much to offer, and Terex is proud to be one of the state’s leading manufacturing employers. Terex Utilities supports the Freedom Works Here initiative and commends Governor Noem for championing residency and employment in our state,” said Eric Kluver, Terex Utilities Vice President and General Manager.

South Dakota has grown consistently over the last few years. At 1.9%, we have the lowest unemployment rate in American history. But we still have 25,000 open jobs. South Dakota businesses need workers – that is why Governor Noem started Freedom Works Here.

“The next step is to get these folks plugged into our workforce and our communities here in South Dakota,” said Chris Schilken, the Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “We need businesses to work with us so that we can make sure all of our open jobs are listed.”

If your South Dakota business has open jobs, find future talent here.

###