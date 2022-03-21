4 thoughts on “NRA gives Governor Kristi Noem some love today”

  1. NRA leadership enriched themselves at the expense of its members. Neon seeks to do the same with donors funds.

    Reply

  2. There are thousands of other elected officials who support our 2nd Amendment, hunting, shooting and self-defense…and there were thousands more way before the NRA was created. This is just more election-time ‘stuff’.
    EVERY ELECTED OFFICIAL TOOK AN OATH to “Protect the Constitution of the United States and their owns state’s constitution”. Unfortunately some alleged Americans like Tlaib, Waters, Schiff, Occasional used-Cortex and the like don’t understand what an Oath is!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.