Release: Businessman, Dean Aurand, files petitions for District 33 House of Representatives

Businessman, Dean Aurand, files petitions for District 33 House of Representatives

(Rapid City, SD) – Dean Aurand has filed his petitions with the South Dakota Secretary of State and is proudly running as a Republican for District 33 House of Representatives. Aurand moved to Rapid City in 1985 to start his business and has been serving the community ever since. Dean and his wife, Susan, have been married for 35 years and have 3 children and 2 grandchildren.

Aurand brings with him a conservative approach to fiscal management honed by years of successful business development, an understanding of the water and environmental issues of the Black Hills, and a dedication to service to the community and State he loves.

Aurand has a technical degree in diesel mechanics and a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering. His education gave him the tools needed to start Mid Continent Testing Labs in Rapid City. This long-standing business started out testing used diesel engine oil and soon expanded into a regional resource for environmental water testing and drinking water testing. Dean, along with his business partner, has successfully grown the business over the past 37 years. He understands what it takes to attract and maintain staff, serve clients, manage a budget, and expand business in a highly regulated field.

When asked why he is running, Aurand commented, “South Dakota is seeing some economic successes and a windfall of money. We need political leaders who are capable of making wise decisions with this money, so we don’t have regrets about the consequences caused by reckless spending.”

As modeled by his parents throughout his life, Aurand has an ingrained dedication to community service. An active volunteer, Aurand has coached youth soccer and basketball, teaches Sunday school at his church, and has led junior leadership programs. Aurand has taken leadership positions and served on numerous Board of Directors such as homeowners association, water district, Leadership Rapid City, Chamber Governmental Affairs Committee, Public Policy Committee, and the Black Hills Works Foundation.

Aurand is known for his thoughtful and educated approach to finding solutions that benefit constituents. He is guided firmly by family values, a desire for limited and local government, and creating sound policy for future generations.

You can learn more about Dean Aurand and his campaign at www.deanaurand.com and on Facebook @DeanAurand33.