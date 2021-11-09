One day down, and no new legislative districts

I’m thinking the legislative map is going to be redrawn by the Supreme Court at this point, if the news story in the Argus provides any clues:

The Senate’s preferred map, known as Blackbird 2.0, aims to make districts more compact while more clearly defining urban and rural areas of the state, supporters say. But House members leading the opposition to the Senate’s map say it intentionally pits conservatives who currently hold office against one another in the 2022 election and beyond.

And..

Schoenbeck said he’s still hopeful a compromise can be reached, but the decision was made to adjourn for the day after waiting hours for the House to schedule a time and place to convene a conference committee composed of three representatives and three senators.

House Republicans were caucusing in secret as of 9 p.m

If the House won’t schedule a conference committee to iron out map differences, it really leaves the whole process dead in the water.

We’ll see whether today brings compromise or dysfunction. But either way, it’s all moving forward.