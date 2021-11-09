PHOTOS: Governor Farrar Brought into State Capitol; Lying in State

PIERRE, S.D. – Last night, Former Governor Frank L. Farrar was brought into the State Capitol by South Dakota National Guardsmen and South Dakota State Troopers. There was a small ceremony with members of Governor Farrar’s family. Governor Farrar is now lying in state, and his casket was guarded by an honor guard of South Dakota National Guardsmen and South Dakota State Troopers through the night. Photos of the proceedings can be found here , courtesy of the Office of Governor Kristi Noem.

Former Governor Frank L. Farrar will be honored at the South Dakota State Capitol on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Public viewing will be allowed from 7 am to 11 am CT. A memorial ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda is scheduled for 1 pm to 2 pm.

