Opponents of Lance Russell go on hard negative attacks in radio spots, continuing long standing feuds.

In the last couple of weeks, a Political Action Committee was apparently formed and has gone on the hard attack against State Senator Lance Russell over the airwaves. The Political Action Committee “Committee for Responsible Government PAC” is helmed by Jim Sword of Hot Springs, as per the filing made on 5/22:

Sword and Russell have been at odds for some years now… And apparently the feud is probably not abating anytime soon if the following ads are any indication:

They’re not pulling any punches in these ads. And if you look at who is paying for them, it’s not surprising. $500 was put into the committee shortly after formation by Steve Simunek of Hot Springs.

Simunek was prosecuted by Russell when he was State’s Attorney for misdemeanor charges of failure to file sales tax returns or pay sales tax in charges involving the Hot Springs Golf Course, a case that divided the community, and which also brought complaints against Russell for his handling of the matter.

Another familiar entity also kicked even more cash into this PAC:

All South Dakota PAC might be unfamiliar to some if they haven’t been around for a while. But if you are, you know it’s one of Stan Adelstein’s entities he runs campaign related cash through..

Last election Senator Phil Jensen was a target of Stan Adelstein’s attack ad efforts, and this election it appears that Lance Russell gets that privilege.

The elections don’t really seem to be getting kindler and gentler as we approach election day on Tuesday, are they?

Stay tuned. We’re almost there!

