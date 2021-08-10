Right now Dakota News Now’s Beth Warden seems to be winning at the local coverage for Pillow Guy Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium, as she’s keeping a blow by blow twitter feed of the event.
Among Senators from other states chatting about being roommates during the last legislative session, @govkristinoem is not here. Maybe this empty table is for SD politicians? The only other South Dakotan I’ve seen is a man who does car dealerships commercials @dakotanews_now pic.twitter.com/MMKGLH7me5
— Beth Warden (@bethwarden) August 10, 2021
But.. I’m not sure you could call it winning. Because winning assumes a prize at the end. When the only prize might be going home. If anything noteworthy comes up, I’ll pass it on. The event started about an hour late because of technical difficulties, noted as ‘hacking’ by event sponsors.
So far representing South Dakota officials, it only appears that State Senators Larry Zikmund & Jim Stalzer are attending.. and I thought I saw Julie Frye-Mueller. So, there you go.
Otherwise, you can watch it at xyz.frankspeech.com yourself.
4 thoughts on “Pillow guy cyber symposium has few South Dakotans in attendance”
Stalzer and Zikmund attending is disappointing…Frye-Mueller fits right in
I tried to watch this.
I tried to listen and give what he was saying proper consideration.
I’m an IT professional with 26+ years in the industry.
I’ve taught cybersecurity and penetration testing professionally.
All I’ve been thinking is “That isn’t how this works…this isn’t how any of this works.”
It’s been mixed “that’s wrong” and “That’s just gobbledygook.”
I mean, I listened in trying to be convinced that there was something…anything there, but it’s like listening to a convention of the Flat Earth society.
I gave up when Mike Lindell started about “mean tweets” and I believe he called the press ‘scum.’
I cannot believe Zikmund and Stalzer attended. Disappointed.