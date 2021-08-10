Pillow guy cyber symposium has few South Dakotans in attendance

Right now Dakota News Now’s Beth Warden seems to be winning at the local coverage for Pillow Guy Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium, as she’s keeping a blow by blow twitter feed of the event.

Among Senators from other states chatting about being roommates during the last legislative session, @govkristinoem is not here. Maybe this empty table is for SD politicians? The only other South Dakotan I’ve seen is a man who does car dealerships commercials @dakotanews_now pic.twitter.com/MMKGLH7me5 — Beth Warden (@bethwarden) August 10, 2021

But.. I’m not sure you could call it winning. Because winning assumes a prize at the end. When the only prize might be going home. If anything noteworthy comes up, I’ll pass it on. The event started about an hour late because of technical difficulties, noted as ‘hacking’ by event sponsors.

So far representing South Dakota officials, it only appears that State Senators Larry Zikmund & Jim Stalzer are attending.. and I thought I saw Julie Frye-Mueller. So, there you go.

Otherwise, you can watch it at xyz.frankspeech.com yourself.