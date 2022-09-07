POET, others donating cash to stop ag processing plant in Sioux Falls, with most money spent on salaries

A coalition of moneyed donors has come together and is serving as the financial backing trying to stop a new ag processing plant from opening on the outskirts of Sioux Falls, according to a report filed by the Argus Leader:

Nearly all of the funding comes from five contributions from entities: POET LLC, and JDS Industries, each of which donated $25,000, Elgethun Capital and Cellular Only 41st, each of which donated $10,000 and GL Management, LLC, which donated $5,000.

Another $10,000 was donated by Todd Broin, the younger brother of POET CEO Jeff Broin. Other donors include $2,000 from philanthropist Joe Kirby and $2,500 from David Bockorny, the CEO of a Washington, D.C.-based government affairs consulting firm.

and..

Gov. Kristi Noem said last week the ballot measure “puts every single project we do in South Dakota in jeopardy in the future,” adding she’s aware of projects that have already pulled out of the state after watching the fight.