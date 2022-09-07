Jamie Smith claims Kristi Noem “dangerous.” But what about the Smith for Governor Campaign’s adherence to State Law?

Just had this goofball advertisement pop up on my facebook. Democrat gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith is now going so far as to pump out facebook ads to make the bizarre claim that “Republican Governor Kristi Noem” is “dangerous.”

Umm.. really? Does he have some mystery footage of her walking around with a pointed stick or something? That might be the goofiest thing said by a campaign this year to date.

I mean, Kristi being in the race is more than dangerous, and is a fatal blow to Smith’s chances of even being considered for the job for Governor. But other than that, Governor Noem is pretty benign, if not outright gregarious, unless one is trying to shut down the state. Then you’re probably going to be on the receiving end of her ire.

Speaking of campaigns being a bit dodgy, I did notice that in last week’s roll out for the Dakota Scout publication in Sioux Falls, the Jamie Smith Campaign skipped something that all the other political advertisers did not. The legally required advertising disclaimer:

Maybe you can find it, but I sure don’t see the disclaimer required by SDCL 12-27-15.

12-27-15. Political communications to contain certain language–Exceptions–Violation as misdemeanor. Any printed material or communication made, purchased, paid for, or authorized by a candidate or political committee that disseminates information concerning a candidate, public office holder, ballot question, or political party shall prominently display or clearly speak the statement: “Paid for by (name of candidate or political committee).” This section does not apply to buttons, balloons, pins, pens, matchbooks, clothing, or similar small items upon which the inclusion of the statement would be impracticable. A violation of this section is a Class 2 misdemeanor. A subsequent offense within a calendar year is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Read that here.

Maybe Smith can claim to be focused on South Dakota by riding in the back of a truck, but his campaign doesn’t seem to be focused on following South Dakota Campaign finance laws.