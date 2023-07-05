Corresponding from the national portrait gallery this afternoon.
Learned an interesting fact. Apparently both President Donald and Melania Trump are represented by photographs because artists cannot be secured to paint them.
Similarly, only found one picture of them during their residency while on my White House tour.
4 thoughts on “President Trump at the National Portrait Gallery”
I’ve also gotten the impression that Trump hasn’t really embraced the typical “former president” rituals, like commissioning a portrait or building a presidential library, because he hopes to return to the White House.
One would have thought that he would love the idea of building a presidential library. It’s a big, multi-million dollar museum about his favorite subject – himself! And he would certainly plan to build the “biggest” “greatest” library of them all.
But in fact there has been basically no talk about this – no fundraising, no stories about where it will be built.
It’s pretty clear that he views a library and a portrait as an admission that he is “done” and, in his mind and in fact, that very much remains to be seen.
Yankton would be a great choice for the Trump Presidential Library, if you catch my drift.
He probably planned to turn Mar a Lago into a presidential library, but then the FBI would confiscate everything in it, so there would be no point
Probably could have if he didnt mess around with classified defense plans and refuse to give them back, but hey, here we are.