President Trump recognizes Gene Abdallah in video featured at Law Enforcement Dinner

President Trump himself had some kind words for recently passed State Legislator Gene Abdallah, featured at the event he created, the state Law Enforcement Dinner:

In the video, Trump praises Abdallah for the work he did in South Dakota. Abdallah, 83, was the longest-serving U.S. Marshal in South Dakota history and served as head of the South Dakota Highway Patrol for five years. He also served 12 years in the South Dakota Legislature, in both the House and Senate.

and…

“Behind me is the Oval Office,” Trump went on to say. “This is something that a person like Gene would cherish, because he protected places like this all of his life, and nobody did it better.”

Update – here’s the post, courtesy of Governor Kristi Noem:

