Press Release: Ron Moeller Announces for District 31 Senate

Ron Moeller Announces for District 31 Senate

Lead, SD – Today, Ron Moeller announced his candidacy to become the next State Senator for District 31.

Ron Moeller made the following statement:

I’m excited to publicly announce my candidacy for the State Senate seat representing District 31. Lawrence County is the finest area of the great state of South Dakota, where the prairie and the northern Black Hills combine to create a wonderful place to live, raise a family, and enjoy life.

For the past 5 months, I have traveled across Lawrence County listening to the voters and their heartfelt concerns. Our current State Senator has been in public service, both local and in the legislature, for as long as anyone can remember. It is time to change to a real conservative who truly and honestly represents to voters of Lawrence County.

We can no longer afford to keep electing the same politicians over and over again and expecting a different result. I bring a fresh set of eyes and energy to the challenges we are facing.

I’m conservative with bedrock principles of faith, family, hard work, integrity, and patriotism.

These principles have guided me throughout my life, both at home and overseas serving our great nation in multiple war zones.

I am looking forward to meeting all the voters, knocking on doors, introducing myself, letting them take my measure, and earning their vote.

If you want to help improve and protect Lawrence County from higher taxes, keeping our schools and streets safe, maintaining a business-friendly environment, and keeping the character of the Northern Hills intact, please consider assisting my campaign.

Here’s how you can join me: First, you can contribute your hard-earned dollars – local financial support helps get my name in front of the voters of District 31. You can also help by discussing my candidacy with your friends and neighbors, hosting a coffee or small event where I’d be happy to speak, and when the time comes, placing a sign in front of your home or business. All forms of support and assistance are welcome.

If you have further questions about me and/or my positions on the issues I believe we’re facing, please visit my website www.friendsofronmoeller.com or email me at [email protected] .



Thank you for your kind consideration,

Sincerely,

Ron Moeller

Candidate, District 31 Senate