An article from Christopher Vondracek this morning in the Forum News Service/Grand Forks Herald doesn’t exactly paint a bright portrait of how things are progressing in the House Select Committee for Impeachment in the case where they’re attempting to bring action against the Attorney General:
“This is way beyond the scope of anything we’ve done,” said Jensen, who added he was just “trying to figure out how to get things done in a timely manner.”
And..
Moreover, the Legislature’s select committee hasn’t been keeping the most brisk of calendars. After meeting more than two weeks ago, they’ve yet to meet since. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, Gosch told Forum News Service that “likely next week” would be when the team next meets.
And..
On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the committee’s vice-chair, Rep. Mike Stevens, R-Yankton, also said he’d yet to hear a meeting for next week confirmed. Asked if they’d hired the special counsel yet, Stevens said, “You’d have to talk to the speaker about that.”
Considering the AG pled No Contest to minor traffic offenses (a lane change violation and using his phone while driving a few miles before the accident) this whole impeachment business might be a lot more complicated than people think.
8 thoughts on “The business of the House Select Committee on Impeachment seems to be slow going”
No one without a political agenda believes this is impeachable…just a joke
Still killed a guy. Anyone with morals would resign.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/donald-trump-i-could-shoot-somebody-and-i-wouldnt-lose-any-voters/
Remember President Trump said he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and not lose a vote and all Republicans thought that was fine….but an accident is now impeachable….where not even the family thought it was intentional….
This is all political.
They probably can’t find a constitutional scholar who thinks this is impeachable.
Hilarious. The legislature decides what’s impeachable under the constitution. Not you bob. This isn’t law and order or ncis. The standard in the constitution is broad enough the legislature clearly has the ability to examine if he was truthful, remorseful and his misdemeanors and actions in total warrant removal.
Let’s be honest. He’s staying in office because he has no where to go. Best job he will every have. No options at this point. Which makes this about him.
Except no one in the country has ever been impeached for anything close to this… I have looked.
Interesting story. Also interesting will be to observe how many House Members serving as Delegates at the state convention in Watertown vote for Jason for AG. A large number could foreshadow an unwillingness to impeach.
Anyone else appreciate the irony that the only press reporting on this process (or lack thereof) is in Grand Forks?