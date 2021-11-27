Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Thankful to Gather

Thankful to Gather

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

November 23, 2021

This Thanksgiving, like so many South Dakotans, I’m looking forward to spending time with my wife and three boys at home. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays, not only because of the roasted turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes, but because it brings people together in a spirit of thankfulness and allows me to reflect on what I am truly grateful for.

This year in particular, I am especially thankful for the ability to safely gather again after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s no greater way to celebrate moving past a couple tough years than to connect around a table filled with delicious food and even better company. The events of the last year and a half serve as a reminder to never take these moments for granted.

Since last year, scientists developed a Covid-19 vaccine in record time, allowing much of our lives to go back to normal. Our kids have stayed in school, traveling is safer, our favorite sports teams are playing with fans in the stands, and events have resumed.

I’m also grateful for the opportunity to serve each South Dakotan in the halls of Congress. This job is an honor of a lifetime and I feel immensely privileged to be trusted with this opportunity.

With annual events coming back – like the Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® – be on the lookout for the South Dakota Department of Tourism’s “Mount Rushmore’s American Pride” float. My family watches every year and this year will be no exception.

Wishing you and yours a happy, healthy Thanksgiving.