Public Utilities Commission may no longer be exempted from term limits under new bill

It has been said… and I know because I’ve said it… that the Public Utilities Commission is one of the best elected gigs one can have in the state. Why? #1 – The terms are six-year, as opposed to 4 year terms. #2 – The salary is not set in statute. And #3 – It was not part of the 1992 constitutional change that limited many constitutional officers to 2 terms (because it’s not a Constitutional but statutory office).

However, at least one of those advantages might change if the legislature has it’s way. House Bill 1053 would put PUC offices under the same 2-term limit as other statewide elected officials. The measure is pretty simple, and reads as follows:

An Act to create term limits for public utilities commissioners. Be it enacted by the Legislature of the State of South Dakota: Section 1. That chapter 49-1 be amended with a NEW SECTION: No person may serve more than two consecutive terms on the public utilities commission. This section applies to terms beginning after July 1, 2024. Appointment to fill a vacancy or election to complete an unexpired term of office pursuant to § 49-1-5 does not count as a term for the purposes of this section.

That change could correct a 30 year-old disparity between the PUC offices and the rest of elected state government, and with most of the current PUC Commissioners well into their second or third term, and unlikely to serve more than two more terms after July 2024, it would likely not affect the current elected officials.