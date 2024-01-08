State Representative Roger DeGroot to run for Re-Election to District 7 State House

With more than 40 years of service in education, including serving as Superintendent for the Brookings School District, Dr. Roger DeGroot of Brookings announced today that he is running for re-election to the office of State Representative in the District 7 House race, representing the communities of Brookings and Aurora.

Representative DeGroot noted, “During my first year as State Representative, I’ve been an active part of the House Education and Taxation Committees during session. Since session, I’ve been part of the rules review committee overseeing the rules process for state agencies, and served on the legislative Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee as we try to navigate how South Dakota administers this new program.”

“When I was first asked about what I wanted to work on in Pierre if elected, my first responses was education because it has been such a big part of my life and a focus in our community with South Dakota State University and the Brookings School District,” DeGroot said. “But as much as education is a concern, so is making sure that our government works for state employees, including University faculty members, and those who interact with government as part of doing business in South Dakota.”

Roger first won election to serve as District 7 State Representative in 2022. Dr. DeGroot retired in 2015 after serving 40 years in education, with the last 8 as the superintendent of the Brookings School District. Roger began his career as a teacher in 1975. He served as the superintendent of schools in Lennox and Brookings. During his career, he served as an educational leader and mentor. He not only built schools in the Lennox and Brookings School Districts, but he also provided avenues for young people in the profession to earn advanced degrees.

After retirement, Roger returned to education and served one term on the Brookings School Board, as well as mentoring student teachers through Dakota State and South Dakota State University. In 2021, Roger was honored by his peers in the education community as recipient of the Distinguished Service Award by the South Dakota School Superintendent Association.

Roger and his wife Diane have been Brookings residents for over a decade, and are the proud parents of 3 adult children.