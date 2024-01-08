Derby Seeks Re-Election to State House

RAPID CITY, SD — January 7, 2024 — Rep. Mike Derby announces re-election bid for State Representative in District 34.

Derby, current Chair of the House Committee on Appropriations said, “It is both an honor and a privilege to chair the Committee and lead the way to a balanced State Budget for the people of South Dakota once again.” Notably, last year Rep. Derby helped guide the largest tax cut in South Dakota history. “We reduced citizens’ tax burden by $104 million annually by cutting the state general sales tax in 2023,” Derby added.

Derby’s reliable presence in Pierre taps into his extensive experience as a Rapid City business owner, community leader and public servant. He has been named a Pro-Business Champion, has not missed a single floor vote during the last three sessions, and has served in leadership positions on the Legislature’s Executive Board, Redistricting Committees, and served on the House Taxation and Transportation Committees. Additionally, during an interim, he served on the Property Tax Summer Study Committee.

“Continuity of leadership for Rapid City and Western South Dakota is critical. District 34 now has a seat at the table when important decisions are made that affect our residents. I hope the voters will send me back to Pierre to continue in this important role,” Derby emphasized. “No matter what, I will continue to be your tireless advocate for District 34.”

Mike Derby is a longtime resident of Rapid City. He and his wife, Carmen, have been married 40 years, have two adult children and four grandchildren.