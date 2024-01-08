Tim Reisch Announces Reelection Bid to the State House

Rep. Tim Reisch has announced that he will seek a second term in the State House of Representatives from District 8 in 2024. Reisch was elected to his first term in 2022 finishing first in a three-way Republican primary. He serves as Chair of the House Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, and as a member of the Education, Government Operations and Audit and Judiciary Committees.

Reisch has lived a life of public service including a 40-year stint in the SD National Guard which culminated in his serving as its Adjutant General from 2011 to 2019 under Governors Dennis Daugaard and Kristi Noem. He also served in Governor Mike Rounds’ cabinet as Secretary of Corrections from 2003-2011. His first foray into politics came early when he emerged from a field of seven to be elected Miner County Sheriff at age 24. He was reelected to four subsequent 4-year terms as Sheriff before beginning his service in state government.

Reisch holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Upper Iowa University; a master’s degree in administrative studies from the University of South Dakota and a master’s in strategic studies from the US Army War College. In addition to his duties as a state legislator, Reisch also serves part-time as Miner County Veterans Service Officer.

Reisch and his wife Anne are active members of St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard and proud parents of five children and six grandchildren. He is also an active member of Howard’s American Legion Post 145. “I look forward to continuing my service to the citizens of District 8 which includes all or portions of Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake and Miner Counties.”