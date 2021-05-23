Rapid City Education Association distributing flyers, offering a chance at a $20 giftcard if they talk to voters.

I had this flyer sent over to me this afternoon, which seems to have generated some controversy in the Rapid City School election coming up in a couple of weeks:

As I’m told, the flyer was supposedly distributed and deposited to the in-school mailboxes of Rapid City Education Association members.

With the association apparently sparing no expense, the front of the flyer notes that for every 10 people that the teachers union speak with about the election, they will be entered into a drawing for a $20 gift card. And they could double their chances for that $20 gift card if they speak to 20 people. (Big spenders, eh?)

That flyer seems to have drawn the ire of Pennington County Republicans, who wrote themselves about the controversy on Facebook today:

I’m sure there are some federal labor rules which permit labor union communications to members at the place of work.

And while there are laws against paying for petition signature collection, offering the opportunity/raffle of a $20 gift card to union members for teachers to talk to people about the RCEA’s selected candidates isn’t going to run afoul of any laws.. and is kind of cheap.

But the appearance of it might be a turnoff, as evidenced by the Penn Co GOP’s unhappiness over the issue.