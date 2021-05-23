I had this flyer sent over to me this afternoon, which seems to have generated some controversy in the Rapid City School election coming up in a couple of weeks:
As I’m told, the flyer was supposedly distributed and deposited to the in-school mailboxes of Rapid City Education Association members.
With the association apparently sparing no expense, the front of the flyer notes that for every 10 people that the teachers union speak with about the election, they will be entered into a drawing for a $20 gift card. And they could double their chances for that $20 gift card if they speak to 20 people. (Big spenders, eh?)
That flyer seems to have drawn the ire of Pennington County Republicans, who wrote themselves about the controversy on Facebook today:
I’m sure there are some federal labor rules which permit labor union communications to members at the place of work.
And while there are laws against paying for petition signature collection, offering the opportunity/raffle of a $20 gift card to union members for teachers to talk to people about the RCEA’s selected candidates isn’t going to run afoul of any laws.. and is kind of cheap.
But the appearance of it might be a turnoff, as evidenced by the Penn Co GOP’s unhappiness over the issue.
14 thoughts on “Rapid City Education Association distributing flyers, offering a chance at a $20 giftcard if they talk to voters.”
Preeerty sure this is illegal.
It’s definitely highly unethical.
What law are they violating?
None. SD GOP, especially Pennington County, are amongst the biggest group of spineless crybabies in the nation.
I hope Dems/teachers unions keep this up. They are losing all credibility.
I say give them room to use their rope.
Their standing with the public is plunging.
Parents, grandparents, other relatives and responsible taxpayers will endorse the best candidates without being bribed. The candidates highlighted are the WORST for the RCAS taxpayers and students. These are the liberals who will be pushing for gender dysphoria, perverted sex acts and grooming children for pedophiles to all students from kindergarten through high school. These are the ones who did not want the Jr./Sr Prom and finally relented to a Seniors only prom. These are the ones who promoted mask mandates to the students even though children are the least likely to get or spread the C-19 virus. These are the candidates who endorse every student and parents to sign an agreement in their student handbook to allow school representatives to give birth control to your children, take girls for an abortion without parental concent, do an invasive physical exam or vaccine to a child without a parent notification much less consent. Do you want some teacher, paraprofessional or other unqualified employee making decisions affecting your child? What if the vaccine being given will cause complications as your child has already had the vaccination or is allergic to some ingredient in the vaccine? We need canidates who promote family values, morality, and, parental consent for any medical need. We need board members who make sure the students are profcient in basic subjects before being passed to the next level. We need to recognize great teachers and hold all school employees to high standards of conduct and education. We need school board members who recognize that they are the employers of the School Administation, not a bunch of flunkies who take orders from the administration.
“perverted sex acts and grooming children for pedophiles to all students from kindergarten through high school.”
Can you please explain this further?
Pushing Gender Dysphoria? How do you do that?
I have to confess, despite living in Rapid City I have only done minimal diligence to choose a school board candidate. This, alone, means I’ll vote for someone whose name is not underlined on the solicitation.
Flyers like these are ultra effective because of the voter suppression of the school board to not combine elections with primary or general elections.
Somebody should consolidate these election dates (and school bond votes) with the primary or general. After all, don’t we want more voter participation?
What’s stopping people from voting in school board elections? How is this suppression?
They’re probably just following the lead of other entities that also use coercion-like methods which attempt to convince people to receive Covid shots? Get the shot and be entered to win $1million, get the shot and be entered to win free college tuition! Very effective, yet highly unethical.
If half of what Lorraine says about this group is true they should not be allowed to even be near kids.
It’s time state legislature
Require that all school board elections and city elections to be at the same time as state elections to encourage higher turnout. The school board and teachers union control of these low turn out elections as they want low turnout.
It’s past time to eliminate collective bargaining at the K-12 level. Public Sector Unions are not in the public interest.