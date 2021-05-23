Senator Castleberry: Detrimental to have people at the helm of our school system who stalk, berate, and belittle people

There’s a message in the Rapid City Journal and on the website for State Senator Jessica Castleberry asking voters to consider who they put on our school boards, noting that stalkers and beraters are not needed:

It would be highly detrimental to have people at the helm of our school system who stalk, berate, and belittle people they don’t agree with. And- while I firmly believe in free speech- it may be unwise to have school board representatives who have repeatedly stated how much they hate our community, our country, and the people who live in Rapid City. We need people who can see the flaws in the system but fundamentally love and respect our hometown. Just as our teachers should look at our children who are struggling and say, “How can I help?” so should our school board ask our school system. People (even politicians) will show you exactly who they are; all you have to do is look, just a little. Choose carefully, and please do not skip an election of this magnitude.

I missed the accusations of stalking in the school board race.

But it’s Rapid City. So I’m not entirely shocked.