There’s a message in the Rapid City Journal and on the website for State Senator Jessica Castleberry asking voters to consider who they put on our school boards, noting that stalkers and beraters are not needed:
It would be highly detrimental to have people at the helm of our school system who stalk, berate, and belittle people they don’t agree with. And- while I firmly believe in free speech- it may be unwise to have school board representatives who have repeatedly stated how much they hate our community, our country, and the people who live in Rapid City. We need people who can see the flaws in the system but fundamentally love and respect our hometown. Just as our teachers should look at our children who are struggling and say, “How can I help?” so should our school board ask our school system. People (even politicians) will show you exactly who they are; all you have to do is look, just a little. Choose carefully, and please do not skip an election of this magnitude.
I missed the accusations of stalking in the school board race.
But it’s Rapid City. So I’m not entirely shocked.
9 thoughts on “Senator Castleberry: Detrimental to have people at the helm of our school system who stalk, berate, and belittle people”
I consider this to be a very pointed and credible, well crafted jab.
Between the lines, the teachers’ unions have been naughty.
In some cases, very naughty.
I used to be skeptical about this point of view until I realized that teachers are in the business of social engineering, and they are perpetually underpaid for the level of importance of the work.
I wonder if, like in IT, they’ll soon be under even more wage pressure from people beautifully named Sandeep and Handi from far away lands.
How will a Hubbel/Dale administration handle this if elected?
The RCJournal posted the endorsement of all 4 liberal D candidates for school board by the RCEA. The problem is when u pull up to thei RCEA bldg on Main St the sign outside says SDEA, the teachers union from Sioux Falls…then when you enter the office, it is covered ship to stern with NEA brochures, magazines, literature etc. So the people in RC were misled by our own paper. Truth is RCEA=SDEA=NEA. No doubt about it.
The simplest method is to find out what party a candidate is associated with; if Democrat, don’t vote for them; if Republican, you probably have more of a chance of having someone who put students first instead of Marxism.
Not a native S Dakotan but have lived in RC for 40 years. What’s with the sarcastic, “But it’s Rapid City. So I’m not entirely shocked.”? Have NEVER understood the lack of respect within the state for the brethren. You’ll remember it was the electorate of Pennington County that put Senator Thune into office. Respect is a an honorable attribute.
Not sure if it is the water in the Hills but Rapid City and the Black Hills really attracts a high concentration of extreme nutballs there.
Rapid City politics tends towards performative antics sometimes. As a result, people comment.
A former marine with anger management issues and a woman that believes that creationism should have equal time with evolution in science classes. What could possible go wrong? Typical Rapid City crazy.
Who is the former Marine?
Who is the woman that wants equal time for creationism?