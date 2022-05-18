Rapid City School Board Candidate Janyce Hockenbary suddenly develops amnesia. In addition to being an awful person.

Well, that campaign went south fast.

After her campaign sent out a campaign letter, which attacked teachers, referring to them as tyrants, and others, Rapid City School Board Candidate Janyce Hockenbary suddenly developed amnesia. In addition to being an awful person.

At a Tuesday school board candidate forum hosted by Elevate Rapid City, Hockenbary publicly denied writing the letter. In a follow-up interview attempt with the Journal after the forum, Hockenbary avoided saying who actually wrote the letter, but that she approved it.

And..

When asked who wrote the letter, she replied, “I do not know.”

She said she approved the letter “in an email.” She declined to answer any additional questions from the Journal about who the email came from and walked away from the interview.

Read the entire story here.

You know, with that sudden onset amnesia, she should make sure she doesn’t have a more serious underlying condition. She should probably go see a physician.

But good luck finding a doctor who wasn’t exposed to one of those awful tyrant teachers she spends so much time complaining about. (Maybe someone’s got some essential oils laying around.)