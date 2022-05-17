As opposed to his fellow District 2 Candidate John Sjaarda, new candidate Jake Schoenbeck has a different approach to gain voter’s attention. He points out the fact he has the support of Governor Kristi Noem, and how they will work together.
Thanks Gov. @KristiNoem! pic.twitter.com/tmQRpd9luG
— Jake Schoenbeck (@JakeSchoenbeck) May 17, 2022
Didn’t take him 5 pages to communicate it, either.
One thought on “District 2 House Candidate Jake Schoenbeck notes support of Governor Kristi Noem”
If that just doesn’t confirm the coordination Lee talked about with Noem nothing does